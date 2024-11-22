Veteran Radio Exec Mike Agovino Joins Tap as VP of Partnerships

Media buying platform Tap has appointed former Katz Radio President Mike Agovino as Vice President of Partnership Development. Agovino will lead Tap’s US partnership initiatives, collaborating with Tap Executive Vice President Mike Glickenhaus, who has been overseeing partnership development since 2022.

Agovino brings an extensive background in media and sales leadership, including roles as Chief Operating Officer of Clear Channel National Sales, and Co-Founder and COO of Triton Digital.

Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Workhouse Connect.

Agovino joins Tap as the company launches Tap.co, an omnichannel media commerce platform that connects supply-side and demand-side partners through an open marketplace. Tap’s private, self-branded platform is already adopted by more than 50 media brands in 80 US markets.

Tap Founder and CEO Chris Edis said, “Mike Agovino is a dynamic leader with unique expertise across traditional and digital media. His deep experience connecting advertisers to audiences and his penchant for playing disruptive roles make him the perfect fit for Tap as we further scale our U.S. business.”

Agovino added, “I’m thrilled to join Tap at such a transformative moment for the industry. This platform is a true game changer, seamlessly bridging the gap between audience and advertiser. It’s an honor to contribute to this bold vision that’s reshaping the media landscape for the better.”