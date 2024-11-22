Erik Nordin Named Chief Technology Officer at Boston’s GBH

Boston’s GBH has promoted Erik Nordin to the public broadcaster’s Chief Technology Officer. Having joined GBH in 2016, Nordin had been serving as interim CTO since October 2023, replacing Shane Miner, who was elevated to Chief Operating Officer.

In the full role, Nordin will continue to oversee the strategic design, implementation, and management of GBH’s enterprise-wide technology infrastructure. He will lead multiple teams, including Engineering, Product, Design, Project Management, Infrastructure, Software Engineering, and the Production Group, ensuring their work aligns with GBH’s mission.

Before joining the group, Nordin worked in financial services, holding positions in business analysis and project management at John Hancock and Bank of America.

This is the latest in a string of executive changes for GBH this year. In May, Dan Lothian was elevated from his role in the radio division to become the head of GBH News following the resignation of Pam Johnston. Two months later she would be named GM of the newly merged Rhode Island Public Media.

In October, Sam Brewer was promoted to General Manager of GBH Music, succeeding Anthony Rudel. Brewer, who joined GBH in 2018, previously served as Deputy General Manager of GBH Music.

GBH operates GBH 89.7 FM in Boston for news and cultural programming, CRB Classical 99.5 for 24/7 classical music, and CAI 90.1 FM in Woods Hole for news and information serving Cape Cod and the Islands.