Lara Dua-Swartz Named Program Director For Athens’ WUGA

University of Georgia Athens’ NPR affiliate WUGA has appointed Lara Dua-Swartz as its new Program Director and Content Strategist. Dua-Swartz has been with WUGA for the past year and a half while hosting middays for Cox Media Group’s Magic 102.1 (WGMG).

She succeeds Martin Matheny, who departed WUGA in August after 12 years with the station.

Before joining WUGA, Dua-Swartz worked at ALT 92.3, 95.5 WPLJ, and 92.3 NOW in New York City, as well as seven years at iHeartMedia’s HOT 99.5 in Washington, D.C., where she worked late-nights and middays under the name “Vibegrrl.”

Lara Dua-Swartz said, “I’m so thrilled and beyond grateful for the opportunity to help WUGA expand its audience across Athens-Clarke County and Northeast Georgia. I have always longed for a chance to marry my skill sets in a way that will allow me to really give back to my community, and this position embodies that wholly.”