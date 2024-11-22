The Broadcasters Foundation ’12 Days of Giving’ Returns for 2024

To line up with Giving Tuesday and the holiday season, the Broadcasters Foundation of America is bringing back its “12 Days of Giving” campaign. From December 1-12, broadcast professionals are encouraged to contribute to the Foundation’s mission of aiding industry colleagues who face illness or hardships caused by disasters.

Participation can take many forms, including personal or corporate donations, sharing the Foundation’s message on social media, or spreading the word about BFOA during holiday gatherings.

Another way to help is by bidding in the “Fantasy Gifts and Experiences for Good” online auction. Running through Giving Tuesday, the auction offers unique items like a signed Taylor Swift guitar and exclusive sports experiences to support the BFoA and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “We are devoted exclusively to providing aid to colleagues in broadcasting who are suffering from illness or facing hardship from a devastating disaster. Grants are supported solely by contributions from individuals and companies within our industry. We’re asking everyone in broadcasting to please consider including the BFoA in your 2024 charitable giving.”

For more information or to contribute, follow the Foundation on social media @BroadcastersFDN or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.