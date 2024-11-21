Cumulus Combines Minneapolis, Chicago Leadership Under Nyren

Cumulus Media is adding oversight of its Minneapolis stations to Chicago Market Manager Marv Nyren, who will now serve as Regional Vice President. He replaces Shelly Malecha Wilkes, who led the Minneapolis cluster for eleven years and is no longer with the company.

Nyren joined Cumulus in 2017 to manage the Chicago cluster and its three stations.

He previously served as Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships for Chicago Public Media’s WBEZ. Nyren previously served as President and Regional Vice President for iHeartMedia, overseeing 13 radio stations in Jacksonville, Florida, and Brunswick, Georgia. He also spent 12 years as Regional Vice President and Market Manager for Emmis Communications, managing the company’s former radio stations in Chicago, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Indianapolis.

Cumulus Media’s Minneapolis stations include 92 KQRS, 93X (KXXR), and Love 105 FM (WGVX/WWWM/WLUP).

Cumulus Media President of Operations of Dave Milner stated, “Marv brings a wealth of experience across multiple U.S. markets to this expanded role. Known for his highly effective and impactful leadership in Chicago, Marv will be a tremendous asset to our talented teams and strong brands in the Twin Cities.”

Marv Nyren added, “I’m deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Cumulus Chicago team, and now, expanding to the Minneapolis market is truly a dream come true. Being part of both teams is a privilege, and I’m excited to contribute and make a positive impact in both markets.”