Maricka Oglesby Named Chief of Staff at Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media has announced leadership and organizational updates, including the promotion of Maricka Oglesby to Chief of Staff, where she will lead efforts to align organizational priorities, foster strategic partnerships, and drive growth.

With more than a decade of experience in operations and strategic planning, Oglesby brings expertise from her previous roles as Director of the Women’s Leadership Institute of Baltimore, Special Assistant to the CEO at Thread, and Executive Producer of the WOW Festival.

She adds the new duties to her previous role as Director of Board Relations.

BPM is also restructuring its Finance department, temporarily outsourcing Financial Planning & Analysis to Public Media Company. This partnership allows BPM to reduce operational overhead and allocate more resources to producing impactful content and enhancing community engagement.

Baltimore Public Media operates NPR News Station WYPR 88.1 FM, music discovery platform WTMD 89.7 FM, and Your Public Studios, which produces local podcasts for the Baltimore region.