OUT NOW: One-on-One with Radio’s Agency Ally

As 2024 nears its end, radio has an eventful future ahead! The new presidential administration brings the possibility of legislative and regulatory changes. Advances in technology, including AI, open enormous opportunities in just about every aspect of the radio business.

Ongoing concerns, such as radio’s critical role in disaster response and the need to recruit and retain top talent, will also command attention in the new year.



Radio Ink‘s November issue focuses on these changes and challenges, with interviews, panel discussions, special features, and training from some of radio’s brightest minds.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Cover Story: Lucas Cridland, Radio’s Agency Ally

Our November cover story interview is with Lucas Cridland, a veteran media buyer and advocate of radio advertising. Cridland, a UK native who has lived and worked in the US since 2015, brings a unique perspective to our conversation, which touches on a range of topics, including:

The effectiveness of radio advertising and countering pushback from advertisers who don’t understand how powerful it can be

Cridland’s principles for effective leadership

The integration of broadcast advertising and digital tools

How cultural differences between the United States and the United Kingdom impact business plans, decisions, and leadership

What radio can do better to sell itself to advertisers

Lucas will be part of the Forecast 2025 panel Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2025 on Wednesday at the Harvard Club of New York City. Click here for more information and to register!

Hurricanes and Heroes

Radio Ink President and Publisher, Deborah Parenti, has high praise for how the radio industry responded to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, keeping communities connected and informed when other means of communication failed.

Radio’s AI Future

Dara Kalvort, Spanish Broadcasting System’s V.P. of Digital Sales & Strategy, presents the perspectives of eight radio professionals on how AI is and will be used to bolster radio content and advertising revenue.

Broadcast Attorney Roundtable

Four broadcast attorneys provide insight into radio’s changing legislative and regulatory landscape, addressing the potential outcomes of a new presidential administration, technologies such as ZoneCasting™, and the impact of the US Supreme Court’s decision regarding “Chevron deference,” which has a far-reaching effect on the activities of regulatory agencies such as the FCC.

