House Energy Chair Demands FCC Cease Partisan Activities

As the results of the 2024 presidential election bring new leadership to the FCC, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers has formally urged FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to halt work on any partisan or controversial initiatives.

In a letter addressed to Rosenworcel, Rodgers emphasized the importance of prioritizing bipartisan matters during the transition period.

Rodgers wrote, “As a traditional part of the peaceful transfer of power, the FCC should immediately stop work on any partisan or controversial item under consideration, consistent with applicable law and regulation. There are many bipartisan, consensus items that the FCC could pursue to fulfill its mission before the end of your tenure. I urge you to focus your attention on these matters.”

Since adding Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez in September 2023, the FCC has passed numerous rules affecting broadcasters by 3-2 party-line vote, including reinstating Form 395-B workforce diversity data reporting, restoring limits on commercial FM stations duplicating programming across commonly owned stations at the behest of musicFIRST, and granting Audacy an ownership cap waiver for its restructuring.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr also issued a statement acknowledging the change in direction at the FCC and congratulating President Trump on his election victory. Carr emphasized the need for the Commission to support a smooth transition and outlined its future priorities under new leadership.

“The American people have sent a clear and decisive message to Washington. It is time to change course,” Carr stated. “When the transition is complete, the FCC will have an important role to play reining in Big Tech, ensuring that broadcasters operate in the public interest, and unleashing economic growth while advancing our national security interests and supporting law enforcement. The FCC can and must deliver results for the American people.”

Carr, the presumptive future Chair of the FCC under Trump’s second term, came under fire from House Democrats in July over his contributions to the Heritage Project’s highly controversial 2025 Presidential Transition Project policy document, best known as “Project 2025.”

To halt partisan activity at the FCC would stop the ongoing Notice of Proposed Rulemaking about requiring broadcasters to disclose if a political ad used AI technology in its creation. This could also affect the Audacy restructuring, as the company seeks approval to raise its foreign ownership cap above the standard 25% threshold. The broadcaster emphasized that the George-Sorors-tied Laurel Tree Opportunities Corporation will remain its majority shareholder, with the foreign entities unaffiliated with Laurel Tree.

With the transition underway, the focus now shifts to what the FCC’s priorities will look like under the new administration.