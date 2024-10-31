On-Demand: Xperi, Quu, & Radio Ink Tap Into HD Radio Revenue

For those who couldn’t attend, Radio Ink’s exclusive webinar, Today’s Technologies Redefining the Radio Business, User Experience, and Securing Tomorrow’s Opportunities, is now available on-demand.

Originally aired on October 28, the webinar features insights from Xperi SVP of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio Joe D’Angelo and Quu CEO Steve Newberry, exploring the transformative technologies shaping the radio industry’s future.

Hosted by Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats, the session includes in-depth presentations, Q&A, and discussions on key topics:

HD Radio’s role as the backbone of broadcast radio’s future

An analysis of Quu/Rapid metadata and enhanced ad platforms, with real-world use cases and business models

The latest on DTS AutoStage and its impact on audience engagement and ad metrics

Catch up on the conversation and learn how these innovations are driving radio forward by accessing the on-demand recording here!