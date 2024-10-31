How Radio Can Boost Staffing Agency Success

(By Chris Stonick) Is a staffing agency a great target for selling radio recruitment campaigns? That’s kind of a trick question. You see, it all depends upon the mindset of the staffing agency – some view us as friends while others view us as foes.

The reality is a staffing agency is only as good as the people they can find. If all they are finding are unemployed people, those companies will not employ that agency for long. I had one company say to me, “The last 30 people I hired were all unemployed. You know what they’re going to be a month from now? Unemployed.”

Radio can assist staffing agencies in two ways:

Finding better people to place and at the same time. Finding more companies to work with.

If you position radio correctly, a staffing agency can be your friend!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.