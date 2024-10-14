Futuri Adds Real-Time Sales Insights To Its TopLine Platform

Futuri has introduced major upgrades to its TopLine sales intelligence platform, adding real-time insights. The new dashboard TopLine includes tools for generating client marketing briefs, spec spots, and personalized profiles.

The platform, launched in 2016, now automatically organizes client data and industry reports and adds the ability to deliver real-time, data-driven insights, which enables sales professionals to create more personalized pitches based on analytics. The platform also centralizes account management, helping teams save time and build stronger client relationships.

President of TopLine Kathy Eagle said, “With an all-new dashboard, everything sales professionals need is now in one place—simplifying their workflow and eliminating wasted time. TopLine also takes things a step further by automatically generating marketing briefs and insights in real-time, so sellers can stay ahead of the game without lifting a finger. It’s about freeing up time to focus on what matters most: closing business!”

Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig added, “Sales research has become an indispensable part of the process for media sales executives, and TopLine is proud to serve thousands of sales professionals from major to small markets in their mission to get appointments and close deals.”