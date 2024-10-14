Baton Rouge Radio Gets A Vibe Check From iHeart

iHeartMedia Baton Rouge has launched 104-1 The Vibe (KVDU), a new station dedicated to R&B and throwbacks from Michael Jackson to Jodeci. The Vibe’s weekday lineup also brings syndicated personalities like Steve Harvey and Keith Sweat to the area’s airwaves.

Additionally, the station will feature longtime radio personality Bionce Foxx, with Miss Monique taking on the role of Program Director and PM drive host.

The station is currently stunting its kick-off with three weeks of commercial-free music. The reformatted station joins iHeart’s other five signals in the market.

iHeartMedia Senior VP of Programming for Louisiana/Arkansas Bob Murphy said, “This is an exciting and long overdue opportunity for Baton Rouge listeners to wake up with the nationally successful Steve Harvey Morning Show and end their day with Sweat Hotel. Our Executive VP of Programming Angela Watson-Charles brings a wealth of incredible programming success to this launch, and we’re excited to bring the multi-talented Miss Monique to Baton Rouge as Program Director and PM drive host of 104-1 The Vibe.”

Baton Rouge Market President Aimee Lavespere added, “The launch of 104-1 The Vibe addresses demand for these marquee talents in Baton Rouge. We are committed to expanding listener and advertiser options with meaningful and connected content across our six local iHeartMedia brands.”