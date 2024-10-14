The Fan Returns to FM in Milwaukee With Packers Legend Crosby

Audacy has announced that 1250 AM The Fan (WSSP-AM) in Milwaukee will return to FM, now broadcasting on 105.7 FM in tandem with 1250 AM starting October 14. As part of the FM relaunch, The Fan will introduce two new local weekday shows.

Packers’ all-time leading scorer and Super Bowl champion Mason Crosby will debut The Mason Crosby Show at middays with Mitch “Thunder” Nelles as co-host and Tommy Wortz as producer. The Pack-A-Day Radio Show, hosted by Green Bay Packers insider Andy Herman, will offer comprehensive Packers coverage. Herman is known for his Pack-A-Day Podcast and Packer Report.

The station’s weekday lineup also includes The Jim Rome Show and Wisconsin Sports Daily with Steve “Sparky” Fifer.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring The Fan back to FM and expand the reach of the best sports talk in Milwaukee. Milwaukee has long been a premier market for football coverage, and through the addition of The Pack-A-Day Radio Show and The Mason Crosby Show, coupled with our existing must-listen programming, we’re elevating the listening experience and keeping fans connected to their favorite teams.”