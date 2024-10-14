FCC’s Starks Visits Las Vegas To Review FM Geotargeting

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks visited KADD and KXLI radio stations in Las Vegas, Nevada to review ZoneCasting technologies during the trial period of FM geotargeting. The Commission approved the use of hyper-localized content in April.

Commissioner Starks previously emphasized the potential for minority-owned stations to generate new ad revenue and enhance public safety through tailored content.

KADD’s vision for utilizing ZoneCasting was showcased. Las Vegas will serve as one zone, with its own main signal and three boosters delivering local content. St. George, UT, will form another zone with four boosters broadcasting content specifically for that area, independent of the Las Vegas signal.

ZoneCasting is used to deliver Spanish-language programming to the region’s Hispanic community. Supporters, including the US Black Chambers, argue that geo-targeting allows stations to tailor content for specific neighborhoods and languages, enhancing audience engagement. On the other side of the debate, the NAB has expressed concerns that geo-targeting could negatively impact advertising rates, particularly for minority and women-owned stations.

Since May, licensed FM stations can apply for experimental authority to broadcast localized content on up to 25 FM booster stations for one year, with potential extensions. These boosters can replace the main station’s signal with localized programming for up to three minutes per hour, with no rollover of unused time.

The new rules also require boosters to comply with the Emergency Alert System, ensuring they broadcast emergency alerts like their primary FM stations. Boosters must also avoid causing interference with the primary station’s signal, although differences in programming are not considered interference.

Radio Activo Broadcasting PD Fabian Saldivar, “The increase in market coverage will allow our stations to better serve the growing Latino community in Southern Nevada. ZoneCasting gives us a competitive advantage, enabling us to reach underserved areas and customize marketing strategies to meet the specific needs of each community.”