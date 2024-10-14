CTA Futurist Brian Comiskey & Fred Jacobs Join Forecast 2025

Before over 130,000 attendees flock to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show in January, broadcast executives will have a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse of the latest tech trends at Forecast 2025 in New York City this November.

Consumer Technology Association Senior Director of Innovation and Trends Brian Comiskey, will present “Tech Hacks Every Broadcast Leader Needs to Know.” Comiskey’s session will delve into the cutting-edge tools and strategies that radio and TV leaders can leverage to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Set to take place at the prestigious Harvard Club, the event will feature

Leading the conversation with Comiskey at the Harvard Club will be Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs, who is renowned for guiding the radio industry through the annual CES experience. Together, they will offer insights into how broadcast leaders can navigate emerging technologies, providing a preview of what’s next for the industry.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a Q&A with Comiskey.

Jacobs commented, “I once asked Jerry Lee why he’s been to more than 50 CES events and he told me, ‘I don’t want to miss the future.’ I’ve taken his advice. I’m excited and honored to be back on the Forecast stage to talk tech trends with Brian Comiskey. The organizations that combine new technology with old school entertainment and information have the best chance to not just survive, but to thrive.”

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site. Early Bird discount pricing is still available.