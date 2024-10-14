NPR Joins NAB in Critiquing FCC’s AI Political Ad Regulations

Amid broad discussions on AI’s impact on media and journalism, NPR is the first major broadcast organization to submit reply comments to the FCC’s proposed rules on disclosure of AI-generated content in political advertising.

NPR raised concerns about the broad definition of “AI-generated content” in the proposal. NPR noted that while the organization does not broadcast political ads due to legal restrictions, it supports efforts to address transparency in AI use but believes the proposed definition could negatively impact journalism and public radio.

The FCC’s proposed definition would include any content generated using computational technology, which could apply to simple post-production edits that do not alter the content’s substance. NPR warned that this could hinder its ability to use new technologies in legitimate ways to enhance content quality.

NPR builds on the NAB’s stance that, “Virtually all of today’s audio and video production methods utilize computational technology in some way, often to enhance quality without misleading the public. The organization urged the FCC to refine its definition to focus on intentionally deceptive content, rather than applying the broad term to all content involving AI.

The NAB is challenging the FCC’s proposed requirement, arguing the FCC lacks authority under the Communications Act. The NAB claims the rules could unfairly make AI-labeled ads appear suspicious and violate First Amendment protections by imposing content-based regulations on political speech.

Additionally, the NAB says the rules would create burdens for broadcasters, requiring them to verify AI use without sufficient information, potentially delaying ads during key election periods. The organization urges the FCC to drop the proposal and recommends Congress address AI-related political ad regulations instead.

In its reply comments, NPR also emphasized that public radio serves as an essential news source for many communities, particularly in rural areas, and that AI can play a vital role in delivering high-quality content without misleading audiences. The organization advocates for a more precise rule that ensures transparency without limiting the use of beneficial AI tools in journalism.

NPR’s legal team wrote, “NPR urges the Commission to ensure that a definition of ‘AI-generated content’ in this proceeding or future proceedings is not overly broad. Doing so will protect public radio’s ability to utilize new technologies to serve the public.”