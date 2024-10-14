OUT TODAY: Who Are The Best Managers In Radio?

It’s the last quarter of the year: time to go all out and capture those sales before the holidays! Our October issue includes the best in sales and management training, insight from the very best managers in radio, and our cover feature with RAB CEO Mike Hulvey.

Cover Story: RAB President/CEO Mike Hulvey

Mike Hulvey began his broadcasting career at 14, eventually becoming President and CEO of Neuhoff Media and one of the industry’s most staunch advocates. In December, Radio Ink talked with Mike Hulvey ahead of his transition into leadership at the RAB. Now we’re checking back in with Mike in our October issue to get an update on the move, talk the rise of digital advertising, and discuss how AI is changing radio sales.

The Best Managers in Radio

Each year, Radio Ink honors radio’s Best Managers. This year’s feature introduces you to our incredibly diverse group of 20 managers serving stations all around the country. Each of our honorees also provides insight into management issues such as the industry’s biggest challenges, remote work, and talent retention.

Publisher’s Beat: Leadership That Inspires

Radio Ink’s President and publisher, Deborah Parenti, pays homage to managers who inspire their teams. Drawing on her decades of management experience, Deborah shows us what inspiration looks like during both good and challenging times.

On-Air, Off-Site

Paige Nienaber believes in the power of remotes to develop your station’s brand and relationships with listeners. In this month’s column, he offers four principles for remote event success.

Leads Are Everywhere

Jim Reilly calls prospecting for leads “the single most productive thing you can do for your radio sales career,” offering creative, proactive steps you and your team can take to identify and bring in new business.

Local Lessons From Sin City

Las Vegas local Charese Frugé draws on her own experiences to make the case for localism in radio programming, marketing, and advertising.

Plus, training and perspectives from our regular columnists; People on the Move, our new feature that recognizes professional accomplishments; photos from industry events and station-sponsored charity drives; and Blast From the Past, a fun look back at radio history.

