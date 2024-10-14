Climb This L.A.D.D.E.R To Better Listening

(By Pat Bryson) Listening is an art form. We need to understand, practice, and hone our skills. Great listening leads to understanding our clients. Understanding our clients leads to on-target campaigns that will fit our clients’ needs and goals exactly.

If we don’t understand their business, how can we create campaigns to effectively market their business? It all starts with asking the right questions and LISTENING to the answers.

Several years ago, one of my sales managers sent this to me. I’d like to share it with you. The six steps to becoming a better listener form a ladder:

L: Look at the person speaking to you

A: Ask questions

D: Don’t interrupt

D: Don’t change the subject

E: Emphasize

R: Respond verbally and nonverbally

Pretty neat, huh? Use these steps and your listening will improve. Improve your listening and your revenue will improve. So will your clients’!

Happy Selling and Happy Listening!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.