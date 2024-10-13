WHMI Collects $200K in Hurricane Helene Relief in Michigan

Krol Communications’ WHMI joined forces with American Legion Devereaux Post 141 to host a day-long Hurricane Helene Relief Drive on October 10. The Howell, MI-based station collected essential items, including blankets, hygiene products, diapers, and water.

The relief effort – led by WHMI morning show hosts Chuck Edwards and Madison June – has seen significant support, with over 500 individual donors contributing an estimated $200,000 worth of supplies into two fully loaded 26-foot trucks. Additional monetary donations have exceeded $8,000.

Edwards said, “Madison and I feel compelled to help our fellow Americans in this dire, heartbreaking circumstance. We know the people who listen feel the same way.”

An estimation from CoreLogic projects total flood and wind losses from Hurricane Helene between $30.5 billion and $47.5 billion. This includes both insured and uninsured storm surge and inland flood damage to residential and commercial properties across 16 states.