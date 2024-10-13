Atlanta Radio Icon Wanda Smith Dead at 59

Longtime Atlanta radio personality Wanda Smith has passed away at the age of 59. Smith first joined V-103 in 1998, working with hosts Frank Ski and later Ryan Cameron, helping to make the show Atlanta’s highest-rating morning radio show for many years.

Smith’s daughter and the station confirmed the passing on Saturday night.

Her career spanned two stints at Audacy’s WVEE, first from 1998 to 2013, then again starting in 2018. She was also a staple of local comedy, organizing numerous regular shows.

V-103 Senior Vice President & Market Manager Rick Caffey expressed on social media, “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family.”

“Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh. Many times, she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without. Rest in peace, Wanda, as you take your place among the stars. We will miss you.”

V-103 dedicated its weekly Sunday Morning Praise with Larry Tinsley, encouraging listeners to call in and share their memories of one of Atlanta’s most beloved radio hosts.