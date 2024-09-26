Maine Radio Helps Patrick Dempsey Raise $1.7m In Cancer Aid

Binnie Media Maine radio stations, 107.5 Frank FM (WFNK) and 99.9 The Wolf (WTHT), helped the 16th Annual Dempsey Challenge raise $1,773,349, with nearly 2,500 participants taking part both in-person and virtually. The event took place on September 21 in Lewiston.

The event, which includes running, walking, and cycling, is the main fundraiser for the Dempsey Center, founded by Maine native and actor Patrick Dempsey, best known for his role on Grey’s Anatomy. Dempsey started the center in honor of his mother, Amanda, who was diagnosed with cancer in 1997.

As part of their involvement, Binnie Media Regional Director of Operations, Stella Mars, interviewed Dempsey during the Challenge.

The funds raised will continue to support the Dempsey Center’s mission of improving the lives of cancer patients and survivors, all free of charge.