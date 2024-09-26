Benztown’s ‘Chachi Loves Everybody’ Features LABF Giants

Benztown has released two new episodes of its original podcast Chachi Loves Everybody, hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes, featuring interviews with two soon-to-be-inducted Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Giants of Broadcasting.

The episodes feature Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones and McVay Media Consulting President Mike McVay.

Both Jones and McVay, who will be honored at a LABF gala on November 12 at New York City’s Gotham Hall, share insights from their extensive careers in broadcasting. Jones discusses his journey from a radio newscaster to leading Skyview Networks, while McVay reflects on his four decades years in radio, including his role as EVP of Content & Programming for Cumulus Media and Westwood One.

In his interview, Jones covers topics such as his start in radio, the acquisition of ABC by Disney, and his transition to Skyview Networks. McVay delves into his early career in radio, the success of McVay Media, and his experience managing and owning multiple stations.

Library of American Broadcasting Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman commented, “The insights shared during Chachi’s interviews underscore exactly why these trailblazing Giants are being honored during our upcoming event in November at Gotham Hall.”

Both episodes are now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.