Dusty Deines Joins Ad Astra as Production and Sports Manager

Kansas’ Ad Astra Radio has added Dusty Deines to its team as Production and Sports Manager. Deines will handle production duties and provide play-by-play commentary for high school and college sports. He will also join Kicks 106.1 (KXKU) in the afternoons.

The Kansas native brings over two decades of experience in sports broadcasting. He previously worked as Sports Director at Dierking Communications’ KD Country 94 (KDNS) & Z 96.3 The Lake (KZDY) for 21 years. He has called over 1,700 high school sporting events and has been honored with the Oscar Stauffer Kansas Sportscaster of the Year award for the 2016-2017 season.

Ad Astra Radio Chief Programming Officer Aaron Napier said, “Dusty is a tremendous asset to our team. He’s a Kansas guy and fits well with Ad Astra Radio’s hometown mission. Our listeners will really enjoy getting to know him.”

“I feel like the experience I bring to the table can help the company in many different ways…It’s a place that feels like I’ll fit in great,” Dusty Deines expressed. “I’m excited to see where the road will take me.”