Richard Rene to Lead International Development for MusicDatak

MusicDatak has appointed Richard Rene as Director of International Business Development. With more than 30 years of experience in media and entertainment, the former Westwood One director will help drive the company’s global expansion into new markets.

At Westwood One, Rene served as Director of International Development. He also has worked as General Manager of International Relations at Dial Global and International VP at Austereo-MCM Entertainment, now Southern Cross Austereo. He also has his own international business development firm, Rene Global Associates.

Operating in the US, New Zealand, Ireland, and France, MusicDatak offers tools like DataKallout, which provides real-time listener feedback, DataKorium, which helps stations optimize music libraries, and StationRadar, which predicts audience music preferences.

Samuel Zniber, Founder and CEO of MusicDatak, stated, “Richard’s in-depth expertise in radio, software, and international markets makes him a perfect fit for our team. His leadership will be critical as we expand our reach and continue to innovate in the radio industry.”

Richard Rene said, “MusicDatak’s audience rating results over the past four years demonstrate its status as one of the most innovative and groundbreaking tools in the industry. I’m excited to join Samuel and his talented team to contribute to the company’s global growth.”