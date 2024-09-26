John Carroll University’s WJCU to Induct First Hall of Fame Class

John Carroll University’s WJCU 88.7 is celebrating its 55th anniversary with the induction of its inaugural Hall of Fame class on Saturday, October 5. The WJCU Hall of Fame was established to honor those who have contributed to the station and the industry.

This milestone event celebrates WJCU’s history and ongoing role as a platform for student broadcasters and a voice for the Cleveland community. The inaugural inductees include station founders and key figures who have played vital roles over the past five decades. The class includes Mitch Capka, Mark Krieger, Joe Madigan, Bill Peters, and Dan Polletta.

WJCU General Manager Jasen Sokol said, “WJCU would not be what it is today without the contributions of everyone who is being inducted in the inaugural class of the WJCU Hall of Fame. Because of their outstanding work, we have been able to provide a training ground and creative outlet for John Carroll students and alumni for the last 55 years. We’re excited to honor them as we also celebrate our 55th anniversary.”

Inductee and syndicated host Jumpin’ Joe Madigan commented, “It’s an incredible honor to be inducted into the WJCU Hall of Fame. To be in the same class with legends like Bill Peters and Mitch Capka is surreal because they were already legends when I joined WJCU in 2003.”

WJCU Director of Events Zachary Sinutko added, “The creation of the WJCU Hall of Fame is a long-overdue recognition of the individuals who have built the foundation of our station. I am deeply honored to be part of this historic moment and to celebrate the contributions of these remarkable inductees. Without them, many of the opportunities I’ve had at WJCU would not have been possible. This event is truly a must-see, and I look forward to sharing this special occasion with our community.”

More information is available on the WJCU website.