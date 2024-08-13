Crafting Your Station’s Software Survival Plan

(By John Shomby) If you were scheduled for a flight or forced to pay with cash at your favorite restaurant on July 19, you are aware of just how fragile our technological ecosystem can be. A global IT outage highlighted dangerous weaknesses around the world.

For close to five days, a faulty Microsoft software update from a company called CrowdStrike wreaked havoc, costing Fortune 500 companies an estimated 5.4 billion dollars in uninsured losses. It was a total disaster but, the fact that it even happened is downright scary!

Of course, it got me thinking about those dreaded periodic software updates by our IT guy at various radio stations over the years. If I had a nickel for every midnight call I received regarding a software foul-up, I could REALLY retire.

These errors, though, were minor compared to what was experienced a few weeks back. What if something major – as with the global outage – happened in our broadcast world? Are we totally prepared? Do we have contingency plans? What happens if you lose access to your main computer network in your building for days, not hours?

When I programmed in Norfolk/Virginia Beach, we developed various plans and contingencies for hurricane damage because some form of it was inevitable in that part of the country. When it did happen (and it did!), we were ready. Most of it centered on our transmitters and storm coverage. Computer systems were all good because we had those generators to address power outages. What happened with the global outage is much more extensive and generators were not the answer.

I decided to speak to a few IT friends of mine to see what ideas they might have, and I added a few of my own:

HARDWARE & SOFTWARE

Have MULTIPLE backup servers with all your information to avert any interruptions.

Make sure EVERYTHING is backed up daily – music logs, music library, station metadata, program logs, etc. and put those backups in a safe place.

Investigate the possibility of a cloud-based platform, if you don’t already have one.

RUNNING ON MANUAL

If you don’t have the experience, get someone who does to train staff on how to manually operate the station – music logs, program logs, reports, etc. You may never have to resort to this, but I highly recommend making sure your staff knows. Yes, like the “old” days.

If there is a complete digital failure, be ready with other forms of playing your music. Your control board will still operate, so I’d suggest having a station laptop that can operate with music logs, program logs, etc. Your WiFi may still be operating but, if not, use a phone hotspot, if necessary. The objective here is to ensure you have all operations covered during an outage.

COMMUNICATION

Give all key station personnel specific assignments for this situation. Be specific and put it in print and file it also in a safe place.

Have contact information available and establish the various communication channels for effective communication during an outage (phones, SMS, email, socials, etc.)

Develop a plan with your sales and digital staff to address the problem with advertisers, how spots will be scheduled, how reports sent, etc.

Be ready to let your listeners know what may be different moving forward during the outage.

This is a lot to do for something that may never happen but, believe me, I learned from those hurricanes that you should be ready for anything. With this global outage fresh on our minds, we should be doubling down.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.