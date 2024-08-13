Can Leading with Joy Transform Radio Stress into Success?

(By Buzz Knight) I don’t know what triggered this column. It’s possible, after hearing from many folks with their boots on the ground, that I feel too many leaders feel that giving stress, rather than having it themselves, is a necessary part of their job.

Maybe it was the release of information from my friend Fred Jacobs and his AQ6 survey at Morning Show Boot Camp. Fred reported job stress is escalating, with talents juggling almost three roles, and a third of the respondents handling four or more. Younger individuals report higher stress levels, and more than 40% of talent feel that achieving a work/life balance is currently out of reach.

That’s pretty bleak, the way I read it, so I am asking leaders to think of how their management style influences others and to consider leading with joy.

Musician and Author Peter Himmelman, who has a new book Suspended By No String, said it very well on an episode of my Takin A Walk podcast: “The best help we can offer is to show a person that we’re there for them, and that we support them and that we trust them and their abilities.”

It seems as radio’s “dog days” persist, we need a shot of joyous leadership injected from time to time. Just like a doctor may advise you, this isn’t a cure, but it is designed to ease some of the pain. Joyous leadership, in my opinion, emphasizes creating a positive and fulfilling work environment by focusing on strengths, gratitude, and authentic connections.

Managers can cultivate a culture of gratitude in their organizations through several practical methods of leading with joy:

Regularly reflect on what you are grateful for. It’s good for your own well-being and sets a positive tone for your company.

Consistently model gratitude, influencing the organization positively. This leadership style is rooted in positive psychology, which suggests that happiness leads to greater success and achievement.

Prioritize relationships. Foster a culture of collaboration and innovation.

Celebrate small wins as a way to boost morale.

Embody authenticity and positivity. This will resonate throughout your organization, enhancing motivation and dedication among team members.

Nurture internal joy. Leaders can inspire and transform their teams, leaving a lasting positive impact.

As Rishad Tobaccowala said in his excellent weekly blog, “If what goes around comes around, it may make sense to send good stuff people’s way.”

