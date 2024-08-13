Rising Above a RIF

(By Mike McVay) The acronym RIF stands for Reduction In Force. Of military origin, it’s used mostly as an action verb, and it brings with it a feeling of despair, angst due to an uncertain future, and life change when it affects anyone in radio.

The change can be dramatic. Families are impacted. If relocation is necessary, children change schools. Lifestyles are altered. And for many, it means coming to a decision point that leads to a change in career.

We’ve seen RIF headlines on an almost daily basis this summer. The largest companies, especially those that are publicly traded, have been the most active in reducing their workforce. However, radio groups and individual clusters of all sizes have been active in eliminating jobs and allowing natural attrition to take place by not replacing those who have exited a position.

The result is the same: fewer positions for qualified and experienced people. Be it On-Air, Sales, Engineering, Digital/Social, Marketing & Promotion, Traffic, Administration, or part of a support staff team. Radio, and all forms of media, are seeing “Shrinkflation” of the Workforce.

Believe me when I share that I’ve seldom met anyone who enjoys terminating someone. It’s a terrible part of the management position. Terminating someone whose only downfall is that they’re a number on a spreadsheet is one of the most unfair things faced by employers and executives in any business. It is beyond the control of the employee and oftentimes that of the executive enacting the termination. The terminator is aware of the negative impact they’re having on the individual being terminated.

I also know that the angst of the terminator is nothing compared to the pain inflicted on those terminated.

It is when a position is eliminated that we see the commitment an individual has to their career. Once the grieving period ends, and they’ve had an opportunity to clear their mind, decision time comes as to what’s next. Do you relaunch and begin the search process, or do you retrain and evaluate opportunities beyond radio? It’s a decision that only the person at the center of the situation can make. It is a critical moment in a career. I was terminated as an employee in the early days of my career.

Given my status as an independent contractor – a Consultant, I am terminated when a contract isn’t renewed, or a client has hardships they cannot overcome. My personal commitment to Radio/Media has never allowed me to think of outside opportunities.

Regardless of the position you’re considering tracking down and applying for, there are steps to take following a RIF. They start with clearing your head. Take a break, short or long, and get your head right. You were a casualty of the economy, the erosion of media, consolidation, and technology. You did nothing wrong; hold your head high. You’re still who you are and your accomplishments and experience will be of value to someone somewhere else. Do not give up.

Tips on Rising Above a RIF:

Create an easy-to-read resume that’s accurate, complete, and honest. Show your accomplishments. Include all contact information you have available. If you’re a seller: what’s your track record? Who are your connections? What’s the system and process you use to generate leads, make calls, and close business? What’s your closing rate? What would your clients who did business with you say about you? If you are in management: what success can you point to as a great accomplishment? Did you grow revenue, profit, or set up the business for growth? What is your management style? What would your former employees say about you? If you are an air talent: provide an audio demo representative of your show.

Share video, if you have it, to show your multiplatform reach and skills.

Same for any podcasts that you may have produced and posted. Share the link.

Share examples of your social media output and share your metrics.

Do you have visual and/or audio examples of you onsite making an appearance? Share it.

Do a scan of your social media. Is there anything on there that’s not representative of who you are now… or who you want to be seen as in the eyes of a potential employer?

If you have access to ratings, share them. If not, then look for a metric to share that shows success. Be that the reputation of the station or memos that share accolades you’ve received.

If you have letters from clients whose products or services you have endorsed, share those, too.

If you get to the interview point, do not lie. I’ve interviewed individuals before who said that they listened to my station or podcast, only watched YouTube for the product, and their responses failed reality.

Stay in contact – but don’t “bug” – the potential employer. Everyone’s busy. No one likes a pest.

Be patient. Allow the interviewer time to conduct their search. It’s okay to ask, “When may I contact you again?” “What’s your target date to have hired someone by?” “May I check back with you on your progress?”

Don’t take any negative response or rejection personally. Employers are looking for someone to do the job. They want to find someone who can fill the role because then they can move on.

Leave a good impression. Even if you don’t get the job this time, it doesn’t mean that you won’t be considered for future opportunities.

Say “Thank you” for the interview and the consideration.

Do not make a mistake and take a job that you will regret taking. Do Your Research on the Potential Employer; know who they are. Check Station Website Listen online, regardless of the position you’re applying for at the station Check the station’s history. Learn as much as you can about the company and the decision-maker. Contact anyone you know who can shed light on the job and potential employer



It’s normal to be angry, hurt, and even puzzled when you’re a part of a RIF. Don’t be vindictive. Leave on a high note. You never know when someone you worked with before will be in a position to help you in the future. I’ve rehired individuals that were part of an unfortunate RIF. I’ve recommended co-workers from prior situations for positions that become available.

Play the long game.

