Spotify Eyes Integration With Google’s Gemini AI

Google’s AI, Gemini, may soon feature Spotify integration, allowing users to play music directly through voice commands. Users will be able to request songs on Spotify by using the command “@spotify,” followed by their song choice.

This follows Google’s recent introduction of YouTube Music integration for Gemini in May, with initial mentions of Spotify support appearing in June.

The integration would enable Gemini to access users’ Spotify playlists, listening history, and preferences to tailor music recommendations. Users must agree to share certain information and their conversation history with Spotify to utilize this feature, though it is not specified what “relevant info” is included.

Despite the promising functionality, early demonstrations suggest the feature may not fetch songs quickly. Details on whether the service will be available to all Spotify users or just premium subscribers are still unclear, but with the user experience nearly finalized, the launch could be imminent.

Spotify has been increasing its offerings involving generative AI in the past months. In June, Spotify launched an in-house AI-centric agency, Creative Lab, offering services such as video and audio ads, in-app digital experiences, and call-to-action cards. Although advertising only represents 11% of Spotify’s revenue, this segment saw an 18% increase last year, driven by rising ad prices and growth in podcast advertising.

The company is also developing a generative AI ad tool to aid in creating ad scripts and voiceovers, currently in testing with no firm release date.