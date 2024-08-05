David Snyder To Lead Digital Marketing For Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group has hired David Snyder to be the broadcaster’s new Head of Digital Content Marketing. His role will focus on expanding digital marketing and revenue opportunities, via newsletters, SEO, websites, and affiliate marketing.

With a 14-year tenure as the CEO of Copy Press, Snyder has significantly impacted content strategy for major brands like Uber and Macy’s through innovative content marketing solutions. He will lead a team of developers out of Tampa.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley commented, “We could not be more thrilled to welcome Dave into the Beasley family. His marketing expertise is exactly what we need as we continue to build new revenue streams on behalf of the company.”

David Snyder remarked, “Beasley Media Group is a leader in broadcast content, and I am excited about the opportunity to follow that standard in the digital space. I hope to continue building on the existing excellence and help open up new opportunities as the digital landscape evolves.”