After Challenging Trump, Conservative Talk Host Returns To Radio

Conservative radio host Larry Elder has returned to Salem Media Group after ending his Presidential campaign. Elder departed the Christian broadcast company in April 2023 after announcing his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Elder was first introduced to radio by Dennis Prager, leading to a career that made him a leading Black conservative voice. He joined Salem’s KRLA AM 870 The Answer in Los Angeles in 2016 before becoming nationally syndicated on the Salem Radio Network.

He will resume his role in afternoon drive on the west coast and nights on the east coast. He will be taking over for Brandon Tatum and will continue to produce his podcast, We’ve Got a Country to Save with the Salem Podcast Network.

Elder also previously paused his media career for a gubernatorial run in the 2021 California recall election against Gavin Newsom.

Salem SVP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce said, “Larry is one of a rare breed who actually grew in popularity and influence AFTER he departed the radio. Now we get to hear his sage words of wisdom daily on radio stations across the country, on Salem News Channel, and the Salem Podcast Network.”

Tatum stated, “I started doing radio because I was inspired by Larry, so when the opportunity arose for Larry to come back to the radio, I was honored to make room for him like he did for me a few years ago.”

Elder added, “By popular demand the watchman returns to his post.”