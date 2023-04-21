Radio Host Is The Latest To Run For President In 2024

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Elder, who unsuccessfully sought to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election last year, made the announcement Thursday on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Larry Elder hosts The Larry Elder Show, which ran on KABC from 1993 until 2008, then resumed from 2010 to 2014. Salem Media Group carried the show from 2015 until Elder stepped away in 2022.

In a tweet, Elder said, “America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.”

Elder joins a Republican field that includes former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.