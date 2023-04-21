Eclectic Mix Win New York Festivals Radio Awards

The 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards has recognized the best creative audio entries from storytellers around the world.

The BBC received the 2023 Broadcaster of the Year Award while HarperCollins Publishers UK was awarded the 2023 Radio Production Company of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

The Grand Awards were given to Burn Wild from BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds, The Trials of Life from HarperCollins Publishers, and The Outlaw Ocean Podcast by CBC Podcasts and the L.A. Times’ Outlaw Ocean Project.

The 13th annual New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award was given to The Kalb Report, moderated by journalist Marvin Kalb. Gold trophies were given to entries across various categories, including news coverage, podcasts, audiobooks, documentaries, dramas, entertainment, and music specials. Winners are showcased on the New York Festivals site.