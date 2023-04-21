Who Were America’s Top Podcasts In April?

Triton Digital released its US Podcast Report for April 2023 on Thursday. For the US’ top podcasts by downloads, NPR News Now, produced by National Public Media, claims and retains the top spot on the list. Audiochuck and SiriusXM Media’s Crime Junkie takes second, and The Ben Shapiro Show by Cumulus Podcast Network/Westwood One rises three to third.

Dateline NBC, produced by NBCUniversal News Group and distributed by SXM Media, ranks fourth, while Up First, another production from National Public Media, comes in fifth.

The top five podcast sales networks in America by download for the month were:

SiriusXM Podcast Network NPR Audacy Podcast Network Wondery Cumulus Podcast Network