Greg Hughes Teams With Rod Arquette On Salt Lake City Radio

After fourteen years solo on iHeartMedia Salt Lake City’s Talk Radio 105.9 (KNRS), Rod Arquette has added an official co-host. Former Speaker of the Utah House Greg Hughes has joined the now-named Rod and Greg Show on weekday afternoons.

Arquette is a broadcasting industry veteran with extensive experience in both TV and radio. Hughes, who was in the Utah House of Representatives from 2003 through 2018. has been a regular presence on Arquette’s show since leaving office.

Hughes stated, “I am beyond grateful and excited to join 105.9 KNRS and the iHeartRadio family. I am especially excited, to partner with Rod every day to inform and entertain the greatest listening audience in Utah. We are living in uncertain, but historic times. There is a real need for thought leaders today who can reach out and dialogue with public servants, business, and community leaders but most importantly, with everyday Utahns. The Rod and Greg Show will be the place where that happens.. and then some. I’m ready to go!”

Arquette added, “Greg has been a passionate contributor of political commentary in Utah on TV and radio dating back to 2012. His extensive experience and background in public service and public policy allows him to pull back the curtain on what’s really happening in Utah and national politics. Our goal is to bring common sense and fair-mindedness to the issues that are impacting Utah families in an entertaining and informative way.”