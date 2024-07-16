Chris Brown Officially Named Buffalo Bills’ Play-by-Play Announcer

After more than a season of serving as interim radio voice for the Buffalo Bills, the team and Audacy’s WGR 550 (WGR-AM) have made it official: Chris Brown will succeed John Murphy in the booth as the Bills’ radio play-by-play announcer.

As Murphy retires, Brown is set to continue the legacy alongside Eric Wood, who returns as the color analyst for the gameday broadcasts on WGR 550, which features all Buffalo Bills games, along with pre- and postgame coverage led by Bills Beat and Sideline Reporter Sal Capaccio.

Brown started with WGR as a Bills beat reporter in 1997. His experience spans multiple sports, including play-by-play commentary for the Arena Football League, Mid-American Conference, and National Professional Soccer League until 2018. He also hosts the weekly podcast Bills by the Numbers.

Brown stepped into the interim role after Murphy suffered a stroke near the end of the 2022 season. Murphy had been the “Voice of the Bills” for sixteen years, and has been with the team since 1984.

Tim Wenger, Senior Vice President and Market Manager at Audacy Buffalo, praised Brown’s extensive experience with the Bills, stating, “Chris is best suited to carry on the long tradition of informative, passionate and entertaining Bills play-by-play announcing. His decades-long knowledge of the organization will be invaluable as he assumes the play-by-play microphone.”

Buffalo Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli commented, “Chris has been doing the job at an extremely high level for parts of the past two seasons along with Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio. He has strong institutional knowledge of our team while also understanding the pulse of our fans. We look forward to Chris carrying the torch of the legends this job has produced in Van Miller and John Murphy.”

Brown added, “I was fortunate enough to know Van Miller and John Murphy and worked with them and learned from them. I’m grateful to be trusted with this responsibility going forward.”