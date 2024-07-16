Tish Boden Market Manager for Cumulus Media Fayetteville

Cumulus Media has announced the appointment of Tish Boden as the Market Manager for its Fayetteville, NC cluster starting August 1. Boden has served as Market Manager for Cumulus Shreveport since December 2020. She succeeds Cheryl Salomone.

Cumulus Media operates four radio stations in Fayetteville – WFNC-AM 640, Magic 106.9 (WMGU), Q98 (WQSM), and Rock 103 (WRCQ).

Before joining Cumulus in 2019, Boden was President for Power 92.3 Jamz in Atlanta. She also held the roles of General Sales Manager at iHeartMedia New Orleans and SVP of Sales at iHeartMedia Jacksonville.

Cumulus Media Senior Vice President of Operations Mark Sullivan commented, “Tish Boden has been an impactful leader with a strong record of success. I’m happy for her to be closer to her family and happy for our team in Fayetteville, as they are welcoming a strong leader. I’m also grateful for the time that I had to work alongside Cheryl Salamone and thank her for her meaningful contributions to the company and to the Fayetteville community. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Boden said, “I truly appreciate all the amazing talent in Shreveport and the phenomenal people I’ve worked with there. I am very excited about the next chapter and look forward to joining the awesome team at Cumulus Fayetteville and building on the great success that Cheryl leaves behind. Thank you to Mary Berner, Bob Walker, and Mark Sullivan for this opportunity.”