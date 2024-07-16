Key Networks, Oceanic Tradewinds Unveil The Mix Factory Top 40

Key Networks has teamed up with Oceanic Tradewinds to introduce a new syndicated weekend music mix show, The Mix Factory – Top 40. The un-hosted four-hour mix show is designed for CHR stations and produced by WWWQ Program Director Louie Diaz.

Key Networks Chief Operating Officer Dennis Green said, “I’m delighted to be working with Louie Diaz and Gary Bernstein to bring The Mix Factory – Top 40 to stations across the country. When it comes to producing a music mix show for CHR/Top 40 stations, there is no one that is more innovative and does it better than Louie D!”

Oceanic Tradewinds CEO and Founder Gary Bernstein said, “Dozens of stations have been patiently waiting for this launch for a very long time. Because The Mix Factory – Top 40‘s music presentation is so fresh, versatile, and user friendly, it creates such a unique solution for stations who want to localize their own mix and make their station sound great and stand out.”