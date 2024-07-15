Great Service: Where You Don’t Expect To Find It

(By Pat Bryson) A couple of years ago, during my annual trek to the NAB Show in Las Vegas, I was staying at the Westgate for its proximity to the Convention Center and its price point. (Yes, my years of holding expenses on my P&L as a General Manager are still with me. There is a restaurant in the Westgate, Sid’s, where I eat breakfast.

That’s where I first met Singing Paul.

His outstanding service made my newsletter. In addition to giving good service, he provided an element of fun by singing to me. As I remember, he sang the specials of the day, and it was unexpected and FUN! Most waiters or waitresses open with “What can I getcha?”

Well, Paul strikes again. This latest time I was catching a plane to come home. I had just enough time to consume a quick breakfast before meeting my Uber. I mentioned to the hostess that I was in a bit of a hurry. Paul was lurking nearby, heard the exchange and said, “Put her in my station.”

I must admit, I didn’t recognize Paul at first. He promptly took my order and filled my tea glass (a necessity if I’m to remain in a vertical position this early in the morning). In mere minutes my breakfast arrived. He offered to leave my check so as to not delay me. As I opened the check folder, there was his card. It said, “Singing Paul.”

He was still there! I called him over, mentioned that he had been featured in an earlier newsletter and asked if I could take his picture. In his booming voice, he sang, “Yes… certainly!”

Why is he in this article for Radio Ink? It’s all about service. In my first encounter, when I had time to enjoy my lunch, I had to applaud his singing for the novel approach. He went above and beyond my needs. But this time my needs were different. I needed to eat and run. Yet, he understood and exceeded my needs again.

Needs change. Had Paul responded to me as a customer the same way he did the first time, I would have been frustrated and late. Had he rushed me the first time, I would have felt unappreciated as a customer. It’s all about understanding what our customers need and want – today.

Which brings me to the point of this article. Do we recognize and respond to the changing needs of our customers? Or do we assume that what fulfilled their needs last year or last month is the same today? Every interaction with our clients should provide an opportunity to ask questions, to uncover changing needs and goals. Then we should make sure we alter our behavior, our campaigns, our messages to meet those needs.

The definition of “excellent service” is not static. It is not “one size fits all”. And the size can change over time.

Know your client: keep your client! Questions are the answer.

Happy selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.