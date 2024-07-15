Trust in Human Voices Beats AI in Media, Reveals Audacy

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, trust remains a critical issue for consumers and brands. Even with the rapid growth of generative AI, a new study from Audacy shows that human-generated content still has the advantage.

Audacy SVP of Research and Insights Idil Cakim says 75% of US adults express concerns about AI’s potential to spread misinformation. This comes after a recent Reuters Institute study which shows 72% of Americans are now worried about distinguishing real from fake news – a rise of 3 percentage points from last year.

This skepticism underscores the importance of authenticity and reliability when it comes to the use of AI in radio, underlined by Audacy’s Innovation Tracker. Data gathered in June revealed that 55% of respondents favor human voices to the 23% who trust AI-generated content.

The trust advantage of human voices is not confined to general preferences, extending deeply into specific domains like news and sports commentary. Radio hosts, for example, are trusted 2.5 times more than social media influencers for news delivery and twice as much for sports commentary. Similarly, podcast hosts have a 10% higher trust differential over social media figures in discussions on social issues.

Cakim notes that, unlike AI, these platforms are manned by individuals who often have long-standing connections with their audiences, enhancing their credibility and the emotional resonance of their content.

Cakim commented, “This trust in human voices isn’t just a preference; it’s a critical factor in advertising and content consumption. Advertisers increasingly recognize the importance of transparency and genuine human connection to earn and maintain consumer trust. This is where audio platforms such as radio and podcasts excel, offering a unique avenue for brands to connect authentically with their audiences.”