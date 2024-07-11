WCM Gathers Record-Breaking Support for Wisconsin Veterans

Woodward Community Media’s Appleton, WI stations collected more than 67,000 meals for food-insecure veterans and their families during their sixth Annual “Combat Hunger” event, in collaboration with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The day-long drive on June 27th focused on gathering non-perishable food items and monetary donations, with donors having the option to designate their contributions to specific military branches, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard.

Air talent from Woodward’s WHBY-AM, WAPL, WKSZ, WZOR, WFZZ, and WSCO broadcast for twelve hours, and helped make it a record-breaking year. By the end of the day, the stations collected 2,300 pounds of food and raised $16,300 in funds. These contributions will be distributed across several veteran support organizations including the Outagamie and Winnebago Veterans Service Offices, Lutheran Social Services, the Veterans Housing and Recovery Office, and the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association.

WCM Marketing Director Roxanne Steele said, “This remarkable achievement underscores the unwavering spirit of generosity and support for veterans within our community.”