SiriusXM Set to Broadcast MLB 2024 All-Star Week In Arlington

SiriusXM has prepped its coverage of Major League Baseball’s 2024 All-Star Week from Arlington, TX, running Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16. Programming will cover the MLB Draft, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and the 94th All-Star Game.

MLB Draft coverage starts Sunday at 6p ET, live from Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth. SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio will broadcast every first-round selection, with hosts Dani Wexelman and Grant Paulsen joined by former MLB general managers Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette for expert analysis.

The following day, T-Mobile Home Run Derby coverage starts at 1 pm ET with a Media Day show hosted by Wexelman, Duquette, and Mike Ferrin at Globe Life Field. The event itself will be broadcast at 8 pm ET, featuring Paulsen, Bowden, and Kevin Frandsen on-site for pre-game programming.

Finally, on Tuesday, July 16, MLB All-Star Game festivities continue with a pregame show at 5 pm ET. The show, hosted by Wexelman, Duquette, and Frandsen, will feature interviews with coaches and players, setting the stage for ESPN Radio’s play-by-play broadcast of the game at 8 pm ET.

Additionally, Black Diamonds, a program in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will record episodes at Play Ball Park during the week. Museum president Bob Kendrick will host in-depth conversations with notable baseball legends, with episodes airing later in the season.