Former WRFF PD Amber Miller Moves to Philadelphia’s WXPN

University of Pennsylvania public AAA station WXPN is welcoming Amber Miller for nights and weekends, starting Thursday, July 18. Miller was previously talent, Assistant Program Director, and Program Director at WRFF in Philadelphia.

She held similar roles at WEQX in Albany from 2007 to 2013. Her career also includes a stint as Director of National Promotion for Caroline Distribution, part of what is now Virgin Music Group, from 2013 to 2016. Earlier on-air stints included WDGC in Raleigh and WQSM in Fayetteville, NC.

The Michigan native started her broadcast career in 2000 at WDVD in Detroit as a Programming/Promotions Assistant, later becoming Assistant Producer of The Rocky Allen Show.

Miller stated, “This Philly gal couldn’t be more enthused and honored to join the revered team of world-class radio professionals at XPN. I can’t wait to work alongside each of them, all in the name of celebrating amazing music, community and connection.”

WXPN Associate General Manager for Programming Bruce Warren commented, “We’re super excited to welcome Amber to the on-air host and programming team at XPN. Her long-standing passion for music, combined with her extensive experience in both on-air and behind-the-scenes roles, makes her a highly valuable addition to our team.”