Gemini XIII Confirms Stefan Jones as President of United Stations

Just over a year after Nick Verbitski sold United Stations Radio Networks to Gemini XIII, the network has appointed a new President. Stefan Jones, who joined United Stations in 2016 as SVP of Content and Affiliation, will now take the network’s lead role.

Before United Stations, Jones was Chairman/CEO of Nineball Radio Networks after a time in affiliate sales for Dial Global, where Gemini XIII CEO Spencer Brown previously held a CEO role. He will now manage all operational aspects of USRN, from programming and services to affiliate relations and sales.

United Stations syndicated programming includes. The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, Broadway and Friends, and The Chubb Rock Show. The network also handles the Adult Hits Bob FM and Hank FM Classic Country formats.

Brown said, “We are incredibly excited to elevate Stefan Jones to this position. His expertise, passion, and approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional audio content and services.”

Jones added, “I am honored to continue my work in expanding United Stations’ portfolio of high-quality programming and services at such a pivotal time in the industry. USRN has a rich history, and I look forward to working to build upon its legacy and exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation.”