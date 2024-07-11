Alaska, Texas, Upstate NY Stations Get NGWS Grants From CPB

More public radio stations have received crucial funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to upgrade their emergency alert systems. The Next Generation Warning System grant program helps stations adopt digital broadcast technology.

The latest round of financial assistance includes Unalaska Community Broadcasting in Alaska, South Texas Public Broadcasting System, and Radio Catskill and North Country Public Radio in Upstate New York into the Adirondacks.

CPB, in collaboration with FEMA, has initiated these grants to ensure that public media outlets, particularly those in rural and underserved areas, can maintain and improve their infrastructure for emergency alerting. Previous recipients include the Desert Southwest’s Community Radio Project, hurricane-affected areas, and several Alaskan outlets.

Unalaska Community Broadcasting, which operates KUCB, has been granted up to $224,081 to install new equipment and boost the resilience of their emergency systems. The South Texas Public Broadcasting System has been allocated up to $536,921 to replace outdated equipment for both KEDT-AM and KEDT-TV, as well as KVRT-FM.

Radio Catskill in Liberty, NY, has received up to $135,439 for WJFF and St. Lawrence University’s North Country Public Radio (WSLU) has been awarded up to $109,675.

An additional $48 million in grants will be available in the next round, which will be announced later this year.

CPB CEO Patricia Harrison said, “Public media stations have long played a vital role in emergency alerting in communities across the country. The Next Generation Warning System grant program helps public media organizations, especially in rural areas, replace and upgrade their infrastructure so that they can continue to keep their communities safe.”