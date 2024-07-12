Blast From The Past: Radio Ink, 1995

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from… Radio Ink. Specifically, our November 27, 1995 issue and the call for entries from our 5th annual Radio Wayne Awards.

We’ve been combing through our archives before unveiling Radio Ink‘s bold new look on Monday and came across this timely ad for the 1996 Radio Wayne Awards. Here’s what it reads:

Who Are America’s Best? You Decide.

Being the best is worth recognition. Each year Radio Ink magazine honors the top people in the Radio industry by presenting the coveted Radio Wayne Award in each of several categories. If you know someone who epitomizes professionalism and has raised the overall level of excellence in Radio, this is an excellent opportunity to honor them. To nominate someone for The Radio Ink 5th Annual Radio Wayne Awards, simply fill out the form below giving reasons you believe this person deserves the recognition, and mail or fax it to us by December 15, 1995. Finalists will be announced in January. Awards will be presented February 16, 1996, at the Friday luncheon in Dallas during the RAB Marketing Leadership Conference. You may nominate as many people as you please – for more than one nomination please photocopy the form below.

… And the Categories are: ■ Broadcaster of the Year ■ General Manager of the Year ■ Sales Manager of the Year ■ Street Fighter of the Year (Account Executive)

We’ve added a few categories since then – and the submission process is much faster (and no longer requires a stamp.)

You still have a chance to make your nominations for the 32nd annual Radio Wayne until 8p ET/5p PT tonight!

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.