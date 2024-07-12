Hannah Lane Named First Mentee in Mississippi’s MIW Initiative

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters has unveiled the first mentee under the MAB/Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio initiative. Hannah Lane, on-air talent for Digio Strategies’ WUSJ in Jackson, will be the first to receive guidance under the program.

Lane, who joined WUSJ in October, is currently a part of Mornings with Nate and Traci and manages the station’s social media accounts. She will be paired with leaders from across the industry over the next year, as part of MIW’s long-term strategic vision to strengthen partnerships with State Broadcasters Associations for women in the radio broadcasting industry.

Mississippi is the third state to pair with MIW. Minnesota was the first. Wisconsin also forged a deal this year.

Hannah Lane commented “I can’t find the words to explain this career. Knowing I will now be able to be mentored by Broadcasting Presidents around the COUNTRY is absolutely a God thing. The fact that out of everyone they saw something in me and chose me is something I will NEVER take for granted. I can’t wait to learn from some of the best. Today we made history. Chase your dreams. I hope I show you every day that no matter what age you are, you can make big things happen.”