Premiere and SiriusXM Add To Radio’s Live RNC Coverage

After Salem Media Group announced its Republican National Convention coverage plans, more syndicated and satellite radio talent are converging on Milwaukee for the event. The event will see the nomination of former President Trump and his next running-mate.

Premiere Networks has sent its Conservative talk hosts Sean Hannity, Clay Travis, Buck Sexton, Jesse Kelly, and Ben Ferguson for live coverage starting Monday, July 15. Travis and Sexton will air a special segment from local affiliate News/Talk 1130 WISN on Friday, July 19. Outside of Milwaukee, Glenn Beck will provide a view of the RNC with help from Blaze Media’s DC correspondent Chris Bedford, along with headline makers and contributors.

SiriusXM will also have boots on the ground for its Conservative talk Patriot and Triumph Channels as well as its bipartisan POTUS Channel.

The Megyn Kelly Show will broadcast live from the Fiserv Forum pavilion on both Wednesday and Thursday on Triumph, with later availability on podcast platforms and video on her YouTube page.

The David Webb Show will participate in the Patriot Channel’s primetime coverage beginning on Monday. Webb’s lineup of early guests includes Eric Trump and Senator Roger Marshall. Stacy Washington will join Webb to anchor the Patriot’s live evening broadcasts, providing comprehensive coverage and commentary from the convention floor in Milwaukee.

Additionally, Julie Mason will host her show on POTUS, leading into the channel’s special evening coverage starting at 8:00 pm ET on Monday. Mason’s coverage will include live interviews from Media Row and inside the convention’s main events. Steve Scully will complement this coverage from SiriusXM’s Washington, DC studios.