Houston’s 93Q Country Provides Crucial Charging Centers

After Hurricane Beryl left many in Texas without reliable power as cleanup continues, Urban One Houston’s 93Q Country (KKBQ) came to the aid of its community to provide a unique service you don’t think about until it’s gone – charging phones and other devices.

On Wednesday, July 10th, the 93Q Country Morning Show team of Riggs, Katelyn, and Erica, mobilized to bring relief directly to those without electricity, via “Power Hour Pop Ups.” They asked residents to inform them of their locations via the show, leading to the deployment of generator-powered charging stations for residents to charge their devices.

Midday host Corey Dillon, afternoon host Lo, and night host Gerardo joined to extend the pop-up Power Hour experience to as many Houston residents as possible. With area temperatures climbing into the 90s, the 93Q team also distributed cold water to those without power and air conditioning.

93Q Program Director Travis Moon said, “We wanted to do more than just report on the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl; we wanted to be there for our community in a tangible way. Bringing charging stations, cold water, and some friendly conversation is a small way we can make a big difference for our listeners.”