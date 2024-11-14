Dave Sims Succeeds John Sterling as Yankees Radio Voice

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Dave Sims has been chosen as the new lead play-by-play announcer for New York Yankees radio broadcasts. Sims succeeds John Sterling, who retired last April after holding the role since 1989.

Sims will join Suzyn Waldman in the broadcast booth, forming the team for Yankees flagship radio coverage on Audacy’s WFAN-AM, which has served as the Yankees’ flagship station since 2014.

Sims, a Ford Frick Award Baseball Hall of Fame nominee, brings decades of experience to the position. He has spent the past 18 seasons as the lead television play-by-play voice for MLB’s Seattle Mariners. Sims previously worked in New York, hosting talk shows on WNBC-AM, WFAN-AM, and the Madison Square Garden Television Network, and reporting for WCBS-TV and The New York Daily News.

Beyond baseball, Sims has covered the NFL for Westwood One, college basketball for ESPN, and launched the Hey Now! Podcast with his two sons in July 2024.

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero said, “The radio voice of the Yankees is a storied position in the history of baseball. From Allen and Barber to Rizzuto to Sterling, the names are synonymous with the pinstripes. Dave Sims is a worthy successor to that lineage. We are honored to have Dave join the incomparable Suzyn Waldman in the booth in the Bronx.”

Sims stated, “It’s great to be home. What an honor to be part of the iconic Yankees franchise. New York is where it all started for me, and I can’t wait for Opening Day and to work with my good friend Suzyn!”